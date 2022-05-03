Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $307.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

