Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $234.74 and a one year high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.