Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average of $189.56. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

