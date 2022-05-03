Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 783,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 85,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

