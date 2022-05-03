DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE DBL opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
