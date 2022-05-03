Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-2.15 EPS.

PLOW stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Several research firms have commented on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

