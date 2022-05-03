DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

DOYU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,046. The stock has a market cap of $583.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in DouYu International by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

