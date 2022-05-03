DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

