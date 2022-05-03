Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €52.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($55.47) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 opened at €47.15 ($49.63) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €45.45 ($47.84) and a one year high of €82.70 ($87.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.