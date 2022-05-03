Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.83 ($6.34).

DS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.35) to GBX 570 ($7.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.