Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $130.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,400 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,224,945 shares in the company, valued at $286,794,358.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 790,138 shares of company stock worth $71,329,882 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

DUOL opened at $91.22 on Friday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

