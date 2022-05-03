DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Trimmed by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 90,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

