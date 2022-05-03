DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

