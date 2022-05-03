DZ Bank Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Sell

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.93.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.