Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 56588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a market cap of C$37.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
