Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $20,132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $23,356,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.18. 21,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,289. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

