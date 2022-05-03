Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. 68,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

