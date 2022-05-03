Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.51. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.94.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 29,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

