Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

ETN stock opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

