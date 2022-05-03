Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 29,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.