Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 29,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
