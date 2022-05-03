Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
NYSE:ETW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.22. 332,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,700. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
