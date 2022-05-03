eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,080,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in eBay by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after purchasing an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eBay by 1,588.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 574,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

