eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after purchasing an additional 573,581 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,299 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,163. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

