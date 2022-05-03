Edgeware Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $307,064.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00100145 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,827,328,976 coins and its circulating supply is 6,169,683,386 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

