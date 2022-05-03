Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. 43,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

