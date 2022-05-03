Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by strong sales growth across all four product groups. Continued strong adoption of the PASCAL system across Europe looks encouraging as well. Steady adoption of the premium technologies and procedure growth worldwide along with the recent FDA approval and commercial launch of the MITRIS RESILIA valve buoy optimism. The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook, which is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed its industry. However, persistent choppy market conditions due to the unrelenting spread of new variants of coronavirus are concerning. The spike in operating costs is worrying as well.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

NYSE EW opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,606,428 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

