El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.