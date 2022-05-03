Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

