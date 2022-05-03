Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63. Element Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

