Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) PT Lowered to €3.30 at UBS Group

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €6.60 ($6.95) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.