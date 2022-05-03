Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,523 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

