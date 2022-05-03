Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 10,001 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

