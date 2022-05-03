Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $295,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.