Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $735,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vistra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

