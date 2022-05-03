Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 166,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

