Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,736,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,022,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

