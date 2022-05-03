Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,519 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,507,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,599,000 after acquiring an additional 832,845 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

