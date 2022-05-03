Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

