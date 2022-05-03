Emerson Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Emerson Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 489,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

