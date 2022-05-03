Emerson Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

CMCSA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 992,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

