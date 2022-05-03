Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,617. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.