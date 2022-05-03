Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 755,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 109,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 205,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,662. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.