Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

ECPG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,405. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

