Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Energizer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Energizer has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Energizer has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

