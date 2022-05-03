Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $325,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 184,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

