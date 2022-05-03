Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $664,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 835,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

