Enhancing Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,187 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Ferrari comprises 1.2% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.19. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.64.

Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.