Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $437,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,415. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

