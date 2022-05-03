Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $818,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 153,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

