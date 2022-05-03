Enhancing Capital LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.62. 676,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,988,712. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.